Germaine de Randamie vows to “retire on the spot” if she suffers a third loss to Amanda Nunes

Germaine de Randamie has said that if she loses to Amanda Nunes for a third time, she will retire from mixed martial arts.

“The Iron Lady” returned to winning ways this past weekend as she submitted Julianna Pena to earn a Performance of the Night bonus. It was her first time back in the Octagon since her rematch with Amanda Nunes at UFC 245 which, unfortunately for her, she lost via unanimous decision – giving “The Lioness” a 2-0 advantage in their series following a TKO triumph back in November 2013.

The bout saw the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship being put on the line, and in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, de Randamie made a bold claim if she was to ever fight Nunes again – regardless of whether it’s at bantamweight or featherweight.

“If I get another shot at Amanda and she beats me, I’ll retire right then and there on the spot,” de Randamie said. “I will forever stay second best. If she beats me again, I will retire on the spot. There would be nothing left to do. She’s the only one that beat me fair and square. No problem, she’s the true champion. If the third time I can’t beat her, it is what it is.

“If she beats me, I will retire with my head held high,” de Randamie added. “I’m second best. She’s the best, but I still believe I can beat her. Every piece of me tells me I can beat her, and I have the utmost respect for the champ. But if she beats me again, that will be the end of my MMA career. I’ve done it all. I’ve seen it all. That just means I can’t beat her.”

“It’s not like she will end my career, but for what will I have to fight for then,” de Randamie asked. “Would I go back and fight four more times to get another shot at the title? No, I’m 36 years old. I want to have a family. I want to have a baby one day. I don’t know if I can go back and fight 10 more girls again to get to the champ. She’s the champ. Then I didn’t beat her.

“I’m a 10-times, undefeated kickboxing champion, I was the first 145-pound champ, it just means I couldn’t get the 135-pound belt. And that’s okay. I’ve had a beautiful career. There’s nothing to be ashamed of. Nothing.”

