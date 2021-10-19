Marvin Vettori plans on having face-to-face chat with “puppet” Paul Felder over UFC commentary

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori plans on having face-to-face chat with “puppet” Paul Felder over his UFC commentary.

Vettori recently took to social media to put Felder on blast following his commentary in the Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparst fight at UFC 266 last month. According to the Italian, he was not being fair to Haqparast during his commentary for the fight, and he took to Twitter to put Felder on blast. As far as “The Italian Dream” goes, Felder was being biased during his commentary and he felt like he had no choice but to call him out for his analysis.

This Saturday at UFC Vegas 41, Vettori returns to the Octagon when he takes on Paulo Costa in a five-round middleweight main event. Felder, meanwhile, will actually be commentating the event so Vettori is going to run into him at some point. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Vettori confirmed that he plans on having a chat with Felder when he sees him in person to explain why he believes his commentary was biased.

“Sometimes I feel like commentators, they just try to bias the public and whoever watches the fight cause they have that power sometimes and it’s wrong. We put our heart and soul out there and even him being a fighter and even him talking to the fighters before they fight, he should know better. Sometimes, I don’t know what goes on but I just feel like him in particular, he’s a puppet,” Vettori said. “I’ll see him and I’ll talk to him. I like to talk face-to-face. At the end of the day, we’re in a civilized society, kind of civilized. By saying that, it’s not that it’s going to bother me or nothing. I just couldn’t keep my mouth shut when I saw it happen to a friend.”

