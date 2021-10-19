Conor McGregor sends a message to Nate Diaz: “Know who made you”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor sent a message to his longtime rival Nate Diaz on social media, reminding him to “know who made you.”

McGregor and Diaz fought twice back in 2016. In their first meeting at UFC 196 in March 2016, Diaz pulled off an incredible upset when he submitted McGregor in the second round. In the rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016, McGregor got revenge when he won a majority decision in what was an all-out war between the two rivals. In the five years since then, we have been rumored to get a trilogy fight at points, but so far we haven’t seen it. That being said, both McGregor and Diaz still continue to take shots at each other on social media.

Responding to a post where Diaz has reportedly been advised not to sign a new UFC contract, McGregor fired back, suggesting that he’s the only reason Diaz is getting paid.

Advised by who? Does this lanky streak of piss think he business savvy or something? Hey bro. You’d 15 fights in the ufc and were on 20k to fight 20k to win hahahaha 15 fucking fights. In the ufc! Eyelid hanging off your head and handed a 20k check pre tax 😂

Know who made you. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 18, 2021

Conor McGregor: Advised by who? Does this lanky streak of piss think he business savvy or something? Hey bro. You’d 15 fights in the ufc and were on 20k to fight 20k to win hahahaha 15 fucking fights. In the ufc! Eyelid hanging off your head and handed a 20k check pre tax. Know who made you.

It will be interesting to see if we ever get to see the trilogy fight between Diaz and McGregor. Given the pair are 1-1 so far, it makes sense for them to fight again given that a trilogy fight would determine who the better fighter is once and for all. For now, though, McGregor continues to heal from the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Diaz, meanwhile, has been busy pursuing a fight against Vicente Luque for December.

Do you still want to see the trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor one day?