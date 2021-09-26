Marvin Vettori and Paul Felder got into a heated social media exchange during the UFC 266 broadcast

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori and commentator Paul Felder got into a heated social media exchange during the UFC 266 broadcast.

Felder was filling in for Joe Rogan in the UFC 266 commentary booth, and Vettori was clearly not thrilled with the job that he did behind the desk. The UFC middleweight contender took to his social media during the broadcast to tweet out that he is not a fan of Felder and that he had pressed mute on his television because he couldn’t stand to listen to him anymore. Following what Vettori wrote, Felder also saw the comments from the Italian and he fired back at the middleweight for taking to social media to publicly blast his call.

Had to mute the comment on the fights , can’t stand Felder lol worst to ever do it #UFC266 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 26, 2021

Am I using too many big words? I’m sorry Marvin — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) September 26, 2021

You are just a puppet that’s all — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 26, 2021

It’s unknown exactly what led to Vettori saying these things about Felder, although it’s worth noting that he started making the tweets not long after his teammate at Kings MMA, Uros Medic, was finished by Jalin Turner on the undercard. Perhaps Vettori was not a fan of Felder’s commentary during that fight which featured his teammate, but who knows exactly what led him to fire off on Felder. Either way, it’s pretty clear that these two do not like each other, although it appears as though the beef is stemming from Vettori’s side.

Vettori, by the way, will return to the Octagon next month when he takes on Paulo Costa in an important middleweight bout between two former title challengers who need to get back in the win column, after losing to Israel Adesanya in their last fights. As for Felder, expect him to continue commentating fights, even if Vettori is not a fan of the work that he does.

