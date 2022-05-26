Marlon Vera tells Dominick Cruz to pick up his phone: “August 13, I retire you!”

Marlon Vera has once again called out Dominick Cruz by claiming he would ‘retire’ him if they fought later this summer.

While he isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea from a personality standpoint, nobody can deny that Marlon Vera – also known as ‘Chito’ – is beginning to establish himself as a real contender in the bantamweight division. He’s currently riding a three-fight win streak with his last four wins all coming against notable names in the form of Sean O’Malley, Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar and Rob Font.

He’s looking for a big step up in competition in his next bout and if he gets his way, he’ll certainly have a giant test stood in front of him in Dominick Cruz.

@DominickCruz you better pick up the phone, august 13 I retire you! — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 26, 2022

Dominick Cruz is best known for being arguably the greatest bantamweight of all-time, and even at the age of 37, he’s still someone that needs to be taken incredibly seriously in the division’s top 15.

The veteran has recently been able to defeat Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz, both of whom gave him some problems throughout the course of their respective bouts.

If he was to take such a big step up in competition then there’s every chance he could fall flat but at the same time, this could serve as a really interesting insight into the past, present and future at 135 pounds.

Vera has a unique, fascinating style and the same is often said for Cruz, but it’s hard to figure out what kind of fight we’d get when they actually get in there.

That kind of unpredictability and intensity sells, though, as would the lingering beef that appears to exist between them.

Who do you think would be the favourite heading into this blockbuster fight – Marlon Vera or Dominick Cruz?