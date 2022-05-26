Michael Bisping sounds off after latest shooting tragedy in Texas: “I’m just so sick of seeing this over and over with nothing ever changing”

Harry Kettle
Michael-Bisping

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the latest shooting tragedy that occurred in Texas earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, 19 students and two teachers were killed in the third-deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States. The heinous act has been condemned by all and in response, has prompted further discussion on the issue of gun control and gun safety.

Many figures from within the mixed martial arts world have spoken out including Michael Bisping, who posted the following string of tweets to social media in the hours and days following.

Bisping lives in the United States with his wife and children and has done for many years now, seeing first hand what the reaction has been to shootings such as this – which occur far too often across the country on a daily basis.

The kneejerk reaction of those tweeting back at him show just how divided the American political system is, especially with regard to issues this important. We also saw Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr make a passionate plea prior to his team’s clash with the Dallas Mavericks, asking when something is going to be done about this growing problem.

If nothing else, we can all continue to hope for more action in the wake of another devastating tragedy that could’ve been avoided.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM