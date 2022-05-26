Roy Jones Jr sends a message to Anderson Silva following latest boxing match: “Stay ready so I don’t have to get ready”

Roy Jones Jr has sent a message to Anderson Silva following the Brazilian’s most recent boxing success.

For many years now we’ve heard talk of a Roy Jones Jr vs Anderson Silva boxing match. The two have hinted at it, been in talks to make it happen, and have even been photographed together. It always felt like it was destined to happen but never got made, and yet, it still seems as if there’s a chance it could become reality in the year 2022.

Silva managed to impress during an exhibition bout with Bruno Machado last weekend and in response, Jones Jr couldn’t help but congratulate ‘The Spider’.

“I see y’a Anderson. I’m impressed so I ain’t gone sleep on y’a. Just in case. Lol. Stay ready so I don’t have to get ready. Lol. But good work though. Congratulations.”

While Jones Jr may be 53 years old and Anderson Silva has just turned 47, there’s still a real appetite to see this contest go down within the current celebrity boxing craze. There are very few better in this particular field than Anderson Silva with his recent performances indicating that he could’ve had a pretty strong career in professional boxing if he hadn’t gone down the mixed martial arts route.

Roy Jones Jr, meanwhile, is always willing to step back in there from time to time, and we can’t think of many opportunities bigger than this one.

Jake Paul is also on the radar of Anderson which could shift a few of these plans around but from a pure quality and entertainment perspective, it’s hard not to get excited about Silva vs Jones Jr.

Do you think there is a chance we could see Anderson Silva vs Roy Jones Jr later this year? If so, who do you think would be the favourite?