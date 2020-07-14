Marlon Moraes tests positive for COVID-19 after accepting Cody Garbrandt fight

No. 1 UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19. His children, thankfully, both tested negative.

Moraes announced this news to ESPN Brazil. The Brazilian finisher says he began to feel symptoms about 10 days ago.

“Unfortunately, I got the virus — me and my wife. We were very weak, the symptoms were very strong on us. Thank God I didn’t need to go to the hospital, but I had to take my wife to the hospital,” Moraes told ESPN Brazil. “We spent a day at the hospital. She was treated by them, she took some medicines, then she stayed under observation.”

Despite his illness, Moraes was able to tune in for last weekend’s UFC 251 card, which saw Petr Yan defeat Jose Aldo to become the new UFC bantamweight champion.

“It was a good fight, José Aldo is a legend of the sport,” Moraes said. “I thought he had a good fight, he showed that he wanted to win, but Yan was better than him and we have to respect him. Aldo is not very used to losing, but in the sport, unfortunately one wins and one loses, so we have to support him. Unfortunately the belt didn’t come [home]. I’m here, other Brazilians are also in the race.”

In the wake of Yan’s title win, Moraes expects the UFC to give Aljamain Sterling the next bantamweight title shot. He also divulged that he as accepted a fight with the former champion Cody Garbrandt.

“The fight [the UFC has] to do now is me versus Cody. And I think they will put [Aljamain] Sterling to fight Yan and whoever wins between me and Cody will be the next to fight for the belt,” Moraes said. “The [UFC] is already planning [Moraes-Garbrandt] for October. The fight has already been offered, on my part it has already been accepted, I’m just waiting for the UFC.”

The team at BJPENN.com wishes Marlon Moraes and his wife a speedy recovery!