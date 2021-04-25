Marivi Weidman issues statement with health update after husband Chris Weidman suffers broken leg at UFC 261

Marivi Weidman shared a health update of her husband Chris Weidman following his broken leg injury TKO loss to Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Weidman suffered one of the most horrific injuries we have ever seen in UFC history when he broke his leg on a checked leg kick against Hall seconds into their fight at UFC 261. Immediately after throwing the kick, Weidman’s leg snapped in half and viewers had to witness one of the most gruesome injuries we have ever seen in the Octagon.

Taking to her social media the day after the fight, Weidman’s wife Marivi gave a health update on her husband, indicating that he underwent successful surgery.

“Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc #allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports @sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids,” Marivi Weidman wrote. “My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home.”

We here at BJPenn.com wish the best to Chris Weidman and his wife Marivi as he recovers from this horrific injury.

