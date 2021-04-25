Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White: “Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers?”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul sent a message to UFC president Dana White, suggesting that the UFC doesn’t pay its fighters enough money.

Paul stopped Ben Askren last weekend at the Triller Fight Club boxing event in a fight that UFC president Dana White reportedly bet against Paul winning. Since Askren was stopped, White has criticized Paul, saying that while he credits him for making money off of boxing, he doesn’t believe he’s a real fighter and has no interest in having him fight in the UFC.

Taking to his social media in the wake of White’s comments, Paul posted a statement to his social media where he sent a message to White and asked him why he doesn’t pay the fighters more. In the message, Paul claimed that he has made more money in his third boxing match than any other fighter has in UFC history. Check out what Paul said below.

“Dana you claimed you would bet $1M on me losing. Set up Askren to train with Freddie Roach… gave him full access to the UFCPI.. and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the reach douche… not Ariel. In my 3rd fight I made more money in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing,” Jake Paul wrote. “Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see… so hurry up and make Jones vs. N’gannou. Pay them their fair share… $10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why.”

So far we haven’t heard White respond to Paul, but considering how personal some of the comments are from Paul here, it’s possible that the UFC president will comment soon.

