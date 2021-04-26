Kamaru Usman slams Conor McGregor over proposed move to welterweight, ‘Notorious’ fires back with steroid accusations

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sent a warning to Conor McGregor after the Irish star suggested he would soon return to 170lbs.

Usman (19-1 MMA) returned to the Octagon at last night’s UFC 261 event where he successfully defending his welterweight title with a stunning knockout of Jorge Masvidal.

While most of his peers praised Kamaru Usman for his spectacular showing on Saturday evening, Conor McGregor instead accused the champ of copying his shots.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

“Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.” – McGregor posted earlier this afternoon on Twitter.

It did not take Conor long to draw a response from ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who promptly replied with the following statement.

“Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished.” – Usman wrote back.

Kamaru’s reply clearly struck a nerve with Conor McGregor, as the former two-division champion responded with accusations of steroid use.

“Relax there, carbuncles. You big spotty back pox. You were ringside last time I fought at 170. 40 seconds is all it took. Why did you reschedule Burns fight ? What was the reason, that was never given to the public, why that already signed fight was then rescheduled?”

Conor McGregor continued to dig at Kamaru Usman:

“Never in all my time in this business, which is long before all of these fucking bums, have I ever seen a signed fight get rescheduled with no reason given whatsoever. So said fighter can recover from “undisclosed injuries”. Excuse me what? The fight is signed/sealed/tix sold.”

Fuck these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple.

“F*ck these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple. Get 3 belts to go with my 3 commas.”

