Uriah Hall reacts to beating Chris Weidman via injury TKO: “I just wish him and his family well”

UFC middleweight Uriah Hall reacted to beating Chris Weidman via injury TKO, saying that “I just wish him and his family well.”

The first kick that Weidman threw on Hall saw him break his leg in one of the most grusome injury TKOs we have ever seen in MMA. It was a nasty injury and very reminiscent of Anderson Silva’s leg break over Weidman in 2013. For both Hall and Weidman, it was a terrible situation to be involved in. With Weidman, his career could be in jeopardy now following such a severe injury, while for Hall it’s a bizarre way for him to avenge his loss to Weidman from 2010. It was an unfortunate way the fight ended.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 261, Hall reacted to seeing Weidman’s leg break in frotn of him. For Hall, there is nothing personal here between the two longtime rivals. “Primetime” just hopes that Weidman feels better soon and that he has a quick recovery, suggesting that the two could rematch down the road as Hall says he owes him a fight.

“It sucks on both of our parts, the preparation leading up to this. The only thing I can do is wish him well. I have respect for him. I know we’re both in the same state, and I felt like the media was trying to build something up, but I felt like we both had respect for each other because we both played a part in molding each other to bring us to where we are right now. Like I said out there, I wish him a good recovery, and I owe him a fight. There’s nothing bad, and it’s just respect. I hope he’s ok. It’s very unfortunate, and I just wish him and his family well,” Hall said (via MMAjunkie.com).

