Mackenzie Dern issues statement after submitting Nina Nunes at UFC Vegas 23

UFC women’s strawweight standout Mackenzie Dern has issued a statement following her submission win over Nina Nunes at UFC Vegas 23.

Dern was facing the toughest test of her career to date in the form of Nunes when she fought her at this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 23. Though Dern was the betting underdog heading into the fight, she showed the odds were completely wrong as she was able to quickly get the fight to the ground and grab the arm of Nunes and finish her by submission. With the win, Dern improved to 11-1 overall in MMA including a 6-1 record in the Octagon.

Following the win over Nunes, Dern took to her social media to issue a statement about the biggest win of her MMA career to date. Take a look at what the BJJ ace wrote below.

What it really means So much respect for this woman and mommy @ninaansaroff ! Thank you for this moment! Respect and humility always!

Nunes quickly responded to Dern in the comments section herself, writing the following: “Much respect! Congratulations. It was an honor to have my first fight back with a fellow mother. Thank you for this moment! Respect and humility always!”

The win over Nunes is huge for Dern as it will push her into the top-10 at women’s 115lbs and possibly even closer to a title shot. Considering it wasn’t that long ago that she was dominated by Amanda Ribas in October 2019, it’s been pretty remarkable what this young woman has accomplished in the Octagon since then. It’s clear that she is over any sort of ring rust issues following her own pregnancy and now she’s turned herself into a serious contender. It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches Dern up against next.

Who do you want to see Mackenzie Dern matched up against after defeating Nina Nunes?