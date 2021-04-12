Anthony Joshua says he is lacing up his running boots for a fight with Tyson Fury: “No place to hide now! I’m coming!”

Anthony Joshua has hinted that an official announcement is coming regarding an undisputed heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury.

Over the course of the last few months we’ve all been waiting and watching to see when an announcement would be made. Joshua and Fury are the two best heavyweight boxers on the planet and fans have been eager to see them clash ever since they first started rising up through the ranks of the division.

Now, Anthony Joshua has teased the masses with the expectation being we could hear some kind of confirmation as early as this week.

Public service announcement. More official news to follow, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/b0TkFvQlGr — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 11, 2021

“Positive news this evening! I’m lacing up my running boots rn!!! @258MGT and @Matchroomboxing have received the first OFFICIAL offer to host the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship Of The World! I will be victorious God willing! No place to hide now! IM COMING!”

Back in January, Joshua had the following to say on a potential meeting with his fellow countryman.

“When it was Deontay Wilder in my way, that was my focus and he admitted we gave him lucrative offers that he turned down,” Joshua continued. “Now it’s Tyson Fury that’s my pure focus. The offers will be made, substantial offers.

“I’ve fought many champions before so it’s obvious to see we’ve done business with world champions before. It’s no different with Fury, he should take this fight with both hands. The money will be split down the middle.”

The big hold-up right now seems to be the venue, but once that’s all been resolved, fans can begin to look ahead to the future and a fight at some point in 2021.

Will Anthony Joshua be able to defeat the unbeaten Tyson Fury? When do you think the fight will end up happening? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!