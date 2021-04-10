UFC Vegas 23 Bonus Report: Mackenzie Dern pockets an extra $50k

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 23 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Marvin Vettori used the same blueprint as Derek Brunson to frustrate Kevin Holland on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. The Italian showcased his strong wrestling skills to dominate ‘Trailblazer’ on the canvas.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 23, featherweight fighters Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff squared off in hopes of moving up the 145lbs ranks. The fight resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair, but it was the English product in Arnold Allen who clearly got the better of the fifteen-minute contest. After three rounds of entertaining action, Allen was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 23 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and thrilling finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Sam Alvey and Julian Marquez each picked up an extra $50k for their main card middleweight bout. Marquez was able to finish the fight with a submission choke after badly hurting Alvey on the feet.

Performance of the night: Mackenzie Dern earned an extra $50k for her sensational first round submission victory over Nina Nunes. The submission specialist was able to lock in a nasty armbar which forced the tap.

Performance of the night: Mateusz Gamrot pocketed an extra $50k for his second round knockout of Scott Holtzman on today’s preliminary fight card.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 23 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!