Luke Rockhold pushes for Cain Velasquez to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame: “Everyone can get behind him”

Luke Rockhold believes that former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez needs to be in the Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old was arrested on attempted murder charges. Reports stated that Velasquez chased a man in a vehicle, firing multiple times. One man was struck by gunfire but had non-life threatening injuries.

In the months following the events, many details have emerged regarding the man who the former champion shot at. The individual has been charged with molesting one of Velasquez’s relatives. Instead of striking that man, Velasquez hit the individual’s father who was in the car with him.

Despite the MMA community rallying around Cain Velasquez, he’s been repeatedly denied bail. The judge on the case has stated that the former UFC heavyweight champion has a clear disregard for human life. In contrast, the man who is accused of molesting Velasquez’s relative has been out on house arrest since February.

Luke Rockhold has an idea to support Cain Velasquez. The two were teammates and training partners during their time at the American Kickboxing Academy. Rockhold would like to see Velasquez inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, he revealed in an interview with MMAFighting.

“Knowingly letting the guy go free back to that situation once you’re molesting kids and releasing him back to the premises of a daycare where he lives, where he molested his children. Like, what the f*ck? No bail? No bail and they’re allowing a person to go back to that standard. It’s so pathetic how twisted our world is and how pathetic things are.”

Luke Rockhold continued, “I think Cain should have been in the Hall of Fame a long time ago. One of the first ever. One of the nastiest, greatest champions of all time. I was trying to push for him to get his Hall of Fame bid this year to bring more attention to it, which I think we should all push for… Cain for Hall of Fame 2022, let’s go. Bringing this to the surface as much as we can and everyone can get behind him.”

What do you think about Luke Rockhold’s comments about Cain Velasquez? Sound off in the comments below!