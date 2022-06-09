The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on Twitter.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The four fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Bantamweight: Felipe Colares (10-4 MMA)

Colares, 28, has lost 3 of his last 5 fights in the Octagon. ‘Cabocao’ most recently competed at UFC Fight Night 206 on May 21, 2022 where he suffered a TKO loss to Chase Hooper.

Lightweight: Tristan Connelly (14-8 MMA)

Connelly, 36, has lost his last 2 fights in the Octagon. ‘Boondock’ competed this past April, losing to Darren Elkins by unanimous decision.

Featherweight: TJ Laramie (12-5 MMA)

TJ Laramie, 24, has lost his last 2 fights in the Octagon. ‘The Truth’ last got in the cage with Pat Sabatini on April 16th, 2022 succumbing via unanimous decision.

Lightweight Division: Niklas Stolze (12-6 MMA)

Niklas Stolze, 29, was let go after going 0-3 in his last three Octagon appearances. ‘Green Mask’ was most recently defeated by a rear naked choke courtesy of Benoit St. Denis on June 4, 2022.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by the UFC?

