Chael Sonnen discusses Taila Santos’s path to victory against Valentina Shevchenko: “There are ways to beat the bullet”

Chael Sonnen believes that UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko could lose to Taila Santos.

‘The Bullet’ is set to face the Brazilian this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 275. The bout will be the seventh title defense, and during her reign, she’s barely been challenged. Across her title defenses, she’s only lost a single round, to Jennifer Maia at UFC 255.

Heading into her fight with Talia Santos, the women’s flyweight champion is again favored. The betting odds, and fighters seem to be in agreement that Shevchenko will add another title defense to her resume. However, Chael Sonnen seems to think there is a possibility that she could lose.

The former UFC title challenger discussed the fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos on his YouTube channel. While Sonnen didn’t pick Santos to win, he emphasized there is a pathway to defeating ‘The Bullet’. The 45-year-old noted that in MMA, every great fighter loses.

“How do you beat the bullet? Well, there’s a way to beat her, of course, there is. Everybody can lose, every dog has their day. The bullet is as close to a perfect fighter as I’ve ever seen… You can beat the bullet on her feet, and you don’t have to be better than her on the feet to do it. You can beat the bullet on the ground, and you don’t have to be better on the ground to do it, the rules allow for that.”

Chael Sonnen continued, “There’s ways to beat her. Throw more at her, you don’t have to be better than her if you can get her tired. You don’t have to be better than her if you can outposition her… So, there are ways to beat the bullet, and you don’t have to be better than her to do it… If they can win one of those [five rounds] they just need to take that recipe and duplicate two more times. It’s not about who’s better.”

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments? Do you think she defeats Taila Santos at UFC 275? Sound off in the comments below!

