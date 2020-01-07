Logan Paul trashes Antonio Brown, betting odds released for potential boxing match

YouTuber and rookie boxer Logan Paul trashed NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown after the former Pittsburgh Steelers star responded to his callout on Twitter.

Paul was the first to call out Brown, telling the former All-Pro wide receiver that he wanted to fight him in a boxing match during an appearance on KFC Radio last month.

.@LoganPaul has an opponent in mind for his next fight, and that man is @AB84 “Antonio Brown, I wanna fuck you up” Ding. Ding. Listen to the full interview here:https://t.co/OevKBI57HK pic.twitter.com/U3ux0pslUB — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) December 23, 2019

Brown saw the call-out and has responded, telling Paul he’s down to fight him. Paul then trashed the disgruntled NFL star in response, poking fun at his short-lived stint with the New England Patriots last year after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders.

Check out the Twitter beef below.

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

As silly as Paul boxing Brown sounds, we have seen crazier things happen. In fact, the sportsbooks have taken notice and are now offering odds on a potential clash between Paul and Brown. Check them out below courtesy of OddsShark.

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

The odds see Paul open as a -2000 betting favorite, which means you would have to bet $2000 to win $100. Brown opened as a +1000 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win $1000.

Paul lost a controversial split decision to rival YouTuber KSI in his pro boxing debut last November. It was his first professional boxing bout and since then Paul has said he is open to boxing Bellator star Dillon Danis or fighting CM Punk in MMA.

As for Brown, he is dealing with an ongoing investigation by the NFL for his off-field behavior and sexual assault allegations. One of the top wide receivers in the NFL during the 2010s for the Steelers, Brown was traded to the Raiders last year but later cut due to his off-field antics and a dispute about wearing a helmet. The Patriots later signed him but he only played one game for them before being released. He has not signed with another NFL team as he is under investigation but did recently work out with the New Orleans Saints.

Would you pay to watch Logan Paul fight Antonio Brown in a boxing match?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/7/2020.