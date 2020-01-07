Josh Thomson names the current Bellator stars he believes would give UFC champs problems

The UFC is widely regarded as the home to the greatest volume of high-level talent in MMA, but other promotions like Bellator, ONE Championship and RIZIN Fighting Federation are increasingly home to world class fighters of their own. Bellator analyst Josh Thomson certainly sees it that way.

Responding to a fan on Twitter recently, Thomson identified a handful of Bellator champions and contenders that he believes could easily challenge the UFC champs of their respective weight classes.

He believes that Bellator featherweight and lightweight champ Patricio Freire, middleweight champ Rafael Lovato, former middleweight champ Gegard Mousasi, light heavyweight and heavyweight champ Ryan Bader, and welterweight champ Douglas Lima all fall into that category.

@PatricioPitbull for sure. I would say that @lovatojrbjj or @mousasi_mma. stylistically, @ryanbader matches well with @stipemiocic And I’ve already mentioned @PhenomLima || to be clear though, they are all extremely tough and it’s a fight so anything can happen. Luv to see it https://t.co/7PqRWMIul5 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 7, 2020

“Hey @THEREALPUNK what other Bellator champs do you think are best in the world in their weight class?” a fan wrote to Thomson on Twitter.

@PatricioPitbull for sure. I would say that @lovatojrbjj or @mousasi_mma . stylistically, @ryanbader matches well with @stipemiocic And I’ve already mentioned @PhenomLima || to be clear though, they are all extremely tough and it’s a fight so anything can happen. Luv to see it,” Thomson responded.

While some fans are likely to disagree with Thomson on this, the Bellator analyst isn’t likely to get too much pushback, as Freire, Lovato, Mousasi, Bader and Lima are all widely regarded as world class MMA talents — even though they don’t call the UFC home.

Which Bellator champs do you think could give the UFC’s best a run for their money? Do you agree with the list Josh Thomson provided? Let us know in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/7/2020.