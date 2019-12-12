Logan Paul explains why his appeal was denied, KSI responds

Logan Paul has officially lost his boxing match against KSI which happened a month ago.

On Nov. 9, the two YouTube stars headlined a Matchroom Boxing show at the Staples Center. There, Paul and KSI were making their professional debuts after they had an amateur fight in 2018 that was a draw.

In the fight, KSI was having success but Paul landed a solid uppercut. He then proceeded to grab the Englishman’s head and landed another uppercut. That, in turn, dropped KSI, and Paul followed up with two shots on the ground and was deducted two points for the tree illegal punches.

Paul ended up losing by split-decision but filed an appeal over the two points. Yet, he announced in a YouTube video that the appeal was denied.

He titled the video “congrats KSI” and went on to explain why his appeal was denied.

“My appeal got denied. I can’t say I did not see this coming. For those of you that do not know, I appealed the two points the ref took away from me in my boxing fight against KSI. Which was the reason I lost,” Logan Paul said in his video. “So, KSI has officially without question or doubt against me. It is not great. You know, if I’m being honest, it stings. I hate to lose. It mostly stings though, because I shot myself in the foot. I quite literally only lost because of my actions.”

Logan Paul went on to explain what the California State Athletic Commission had to say to him and why his appeal was denied.

“With his authority provided by California Code of Regulations section 342 Jack Reiss acted within his discretion by crediting you a knockdown and then deducting two points for the fouls,” the CSAC told him. “KSI won the match under the rules of the Commission. You were ahead on two cards, but KSI won the net points due to point deduction from the fouls you committed.”

KSI was quick to see the video and took to Twitter to respond to Logan Paul’s appeal being denied and got quite a laugh out of it.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” he wrote.

It seems the bad blood between the two is still there.

Later on in the video, Logan Paul watched the entire fight and broke it down. He had several problems with the ref, Jack Reiss on missed calls between him and KSI. But, he assures he will fight again and it will most likely be in MMA.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/11/2019.