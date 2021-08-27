Logan Paul says he almost caused Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in a restaurant

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul says he almost caused UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in a restaurant.

Paul, who fought legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather to a draw in an exhibition match back in June, will be in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend to support his brother Jake Paul, who takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Ahead of the fight between the YouTuber and the former UFC champ, Paul went on his “Impaulsive” podcast recently and told a story about another fight that nearly broke out between two UFC stars in McGregor and Nurmagomedov. According to Paul, it was a situation where he tried to book a table for his chef Eric, who has a connection to McGregor as he was cooking for him in his camp. Apparently, Nurmagomedov was also at the same restaurant and nearly ran into McGregor.

“I was almost responsible for a massive altercation between two of the biggest combat sports stars on the planet,” Paul said (h/t Sports Bible).

“I hit up my person (at the restaurant) and said ‘can you get me a table for my chef Eric, plus three?’ I got a text the next morning saying ‘yo, Eric showed up with Conor McGregor’ because he was cooking for Conor in his camp. I don’t know why I didn’t make that connection. She was like ‘yeah, Khabib was here 10 minutes before McGregor walked in’. 10 minutes!”

Thankfully, it appears as though McGregor and Nurmagomedov didn’t see each other by about 10 minutes, so no brawl broke out. But as far as Paul goes, things were that close to there being a potential fight between the UFC superstar rivals, and he has no problem taking credit for the fact the near-altercation came because of his restauraunt booking.

