Andre Petroski didn’t expect to be on TUF 29 finale but expects to finish Micheal Gilmore

Andre Petroski knew the camera crew on TUF liked him, and he thought he would get a UFC fight but didn’t expect it to be on the finale.

At UFC Vegas 35, which also serves as the TUF 29 finals, Petroski will face fellow middleweight castmate, Micheal Gilmore. For Petroski, he says he only found out about this fight less than two weeks before the event but immediately accepted it.

“I think it was 10 or 11 days out. I was excited, I was ecstatic, I wasn’t thinking I was going to be on the finale, to be honest,” Petroski said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When I found out Gore was out, I wanted the rematch with Battle in the finals but they wanted to do me vs. Gilmore instead. They took note of the fact that Mike showed up to the show, quit his job, and did all the sacrifices to save that episode so they felt they owed it to him.”

Although Andre Petroski only has about a week-and-a-half to prepare for Gilmore, he says he is familiar with him due to the fact they were main training partners on the show. He also says that could hurt him though as well as Gilmore knows what he likes to do.

“A decent amount, he was there the last three or four weeks,” Petroski said. “I trained with him a decent amount, he was one of my main training partners as the other guys were either cutting weight or hurt.”

Against Gilmore, Petroski is confident he will not only get his hand raised but will do so by stoppage. He says he does want to stand for him for a bit but after that, he says once it hits the ground, he will get the finish very quickly.

“I think there is a big difference between our ground games. I would like to keep it standing and get some standup experience,” Petroski said. “Once it hits the ground, you’ll see the momentum will be heavily in my favor, and I’ll get the finish.”

If Petroski gets the stoppage win at UFC Vegas 35, he says the goal is to fight again later this year and start to build a winning streak in the UFC.

“This is how I make my living so I want to fight as much as possible,” Petroski concluded.

Who do you think will win, Andre Petroski or Micheal Gilmore?