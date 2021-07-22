Logan Paul opens up as betting favorite for potential boxing match with Anderson Silva

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has opened up as the betting favorite for a potential boxing match with MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Paul’s manager Jeff Levin confirmed with ESPN on Wednesday that the reports of a potential Paul vs. Silva boxing match are accurate. According to the report, it hasn’t been determined yet whether or not this would be an exhibition bout or a professional boxing match, and the weight class and rounds would have to be determined, too. But it does appear that there is smoke where the fire is and that Paul vs. Silva is very possible.

With the rumors of Paul vs. Silva out there, the oddsmakers have opened up the odds for a potential boxing match between them. Surprisingly, the oddsmakers opened up Paul as a -200 betting favorite (bet $200 to win $100) while Silva is a +160 betting underdog (bet $100 to win $160). Check out the odds for the Paul vs. Silva matchup via (BestFightOdds).

Anderson Silva (+160)

Paul is coming off of an exhibition bout draw with the legend Floyd Mayweather in his last appearance in the boxing ring. Although Paul was able to last the entire eight rounds with the legend, he would have lost a decision had there actually been judges scoring the bout ringside. Regardless, the fact that he was able to last the distance with Mayweather was a win for Paul, and it looks like it may lead him to score a big boxing match with Silva.

The former UFC middleweight Silva defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last month via split decision in his return to the boxing ring after 15 years away. Now that Silva is retired from MMA, he is focused on big fights in boxing matches. He has spoken in the past about his respect for the Paul brothers, and it looks like Logan may win the Silva sweepstakes.

Who is your money on in a boxing match between Logan Paul and Anderson Silva?