UFC San Antonio Bonuses: Walt Harris wins bonus for 12-second KO

Walt Harris is $50,000 richer today after his stunning 12-second knockout win over Aleksei Oleinik in the co-main event of UFC San Antonio. The promotion announced the four bonus winners on social media following the event last night.

Harris and Dan Hooker each won $50,000 for Performance of the Night, while Mario Bautista and Jin Soo Son also won $50,000 each for Fight of the Night.

Harris needed just 12 seconds to finish Oleinik to pick up the biggest win of his UFC career to date. It was the second straight bonus-winning performance by Harris, who knocked out Sergey Spivak in 50 seconds in his last fight to also win a bonus. The win over Oleinik should garner Harris a top-10 opponent for his next fight.

Hooker also had a tremendous showing, knocking out James Vick at the 2:33 mark of the first round. In his last fight, Hooker suffered a beatdown of epic proportions against Barboza, so this win over Vick was well needed. Unfortunately for Vick, that was his third straight loss in the Octagon.

As for Fight of the Night, Bautista and Son won it for their bantamweight slugfest deep on the preliminary card, which Bautista won via unanimous decision. Some felt that Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell deserved the Fight of the Night bonus for their heavyweight war to open up the main card, but Bautista and Son got the bonus money instead.

The one notable fighter who did not win a bonus was Greg Hardy, who knocked out Juan Adams in just 45 seconds on the main card. However, the UFC felt that Hooker and Harris had better performances and gave them the bonuses instead. There were no other finishes on the card, so these weren’t particularly tough decisions by the UFC.

Did the UFC get the bonuses right for the UFC San Antonio card?