Leon Edwards refuses to “let go” of Jorge Masvidal altercation at UFC London: “I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street”

Leon Edwards has admitted he can’t let go of his 2019 interaction with Jorge Masvidal at UFC London.

At this moment in time, Leon Edwards is on top of the world. He’s the UFC welterweight champion and with a trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman on the horizon, we’d say he’s almost certainly set for the biggest payday of his career.

Alas, his journey to the top hasn’t exactly been easy.

From injuries to cancelled bouts and beyond, Edwards has had to scratch and claw for everything he’s got.

Along the way he’s also been involved in quite a few feuds. The most notable, arguably, is with a man he hasn’t yet fought in the cage – Jorge Masvidal.

‘Gamebred’ decided to deliver a nasty combination during an altercation with Edwards backstage at UFC London in 2019. Despite now being the champ, ‘Rocky’ hasn’t forgotten about that.

“I can’t let it go,” Edwards said. “It’s not let go, and this happened three years go. Yeah, it’s not let go, and I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street. It has to be got back.”

“I don’t like him,” Edwards said. “We had a scuffle backstage. That was in London, as well, my hometown, but they took him, moved him, hid him, and fled him out of my country.

Will we see Edwards vs Masvidal?

“I haven’t seen him since. That was three years ago. Apart from that, everyone else, it’s an easy fight. Backstage is all, ‘Good luck in your life, your family and your career.’ It’s all love.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It seems as if there’s a clear route to Edwards vs Masvidal.

Based on the division, it involves Leon successfully defending the strap against Usman with Masvidal defeating who we expect to be his next opponent – Gilbert Burns.

Will we see Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!