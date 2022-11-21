Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”

Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay.

For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.

The big complaint is that fighters aren’t being given a big enough piece of the pie. Francis Ngannou, as you can imagine by this piece, has voiced his complaints on that.

Khamzat Chimaev has always seemed to have a good relationship with Dana White. As such, it won’t come as much of a surprise that he doesn’t agree with ‘The Predator’.

In a recent interview, ‘Borz’ had the following to say on the matter.

“If Dana calls me, ‘Let’s do these things,’ I do it,” Chimaev said. “I appreciate it, what Dana and UFC did for me, you know? A lot of guys talking about ‘UFC don’t give us good money’ and those things. Go back, and where they’ve been, one, two, three years ago? They don’t remember that, you know? I was homeless almost, you know? Lot of guys as well.”

Chimaev defends UFC

“And big guy, what his name? [Francis] Ngannou,” he added. “He talking about they don’t give him good money and all these things. And he was speaking about living outside before. Why don’t he do it right now? He has to appreciate everything that’s happened with him. He has to fight, fight, the money coming.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Chimaev is expected to return to action against Colby Covington next year.

