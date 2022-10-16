Jorge Masvidal responds after Leon Edwards tells him to get on his knees and beg for a title shot

Jorge Masvidal has issued a response to Leon Edwards suggesting he should beg for a UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity.

Masvidal and Edwards have a history of bad blood. Fight fans haven’t forgotten a backstage incident between the two after a UFC London event back in 2019. After words were exchanged, Masvidal approached Edwards and punched him in the face, leaving a cut under his eye.

Fast forward to 2022 and Edwards is the UFC Welterweight Champion. Masvidal has made it clear that he’s only interested in mega-fights. While “Gamebred” is on a three-fight skid, he has no trouble drawing interest and feels that’s enough to get him a 170-pound title bout against “Rocky.”

Edwards caught wind of Masvidal daring him to “step up to the plate” and give him a UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity. Edwards took to social media to respond.

“Refer to me as ‘Mr. Edwards’ or ‘Sir’ and get on your knees and beg and I may consider it.” – Edwards wrote in response.

Masvidal fired back at “Rocky” with his latest tweet.

I’ve never gotten on my knees and begged anyone for anything. If your lifestyle is to get on your knees for stuff that’s on you, I’m not judging. Accept the fight, get this payday, get your rematch and get your face broken at the same time. It’s a no brainer dummy #itoldyou — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) October 16, 2022

Edwards scored a massive come-from-behind KO victory over Kamaru Usman to capture UFC gold. Edwards was clearly down in the fight, as he couldn’t thwart the grappling of Usman beyond the opening frame. In the fifth and final round, Edwards shut Usman’s lights off with a head kick.

