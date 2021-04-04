Leon Edwards reacts after booking fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 262

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards reacted after the promotion booked his five-round, co-main event fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 262.

The UFC announced this week that Edwards vs. Diaz will take place on May 15 in Houston, Texas. In a UFC first, the fight will be a five-round co-main event, with the winner surely being in the mix to fight the winner of the UFC 261 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman. With Edwards vs. Diaz now official, “Rocky” took to his social media over the last couple of days to share his initial reactions to what is arguably the biggest fight of his career to date. Take a look at what Edwards has been sharing lately on his Instagram.

Real ones only. May 15 back at it #StrapSeason #anybodycangetit

This next one is for the gang

We working #may15th #ppv

Edwards is coming off of a controversial No Contest with Belal Muhammad that saw the fight end prematurely in the second round due to an eye poke. The good news for Edwards is that he didn’t lose that fight, so he technically still has a nine-fight unbeaten streak going, which is one of the longest streaks in the division. As for Diaz, he hasn’t fought since November 2019 at UFC 244 when he dropped a TKO (doctor stoppage) loss to Masvidal.

Despite the long layoff and the fact he’s coming off of a loss, the UFC is still giving him this massive opportunity to go out there and fight Edwards in May. For Diaz, he couldn’t ask for anything more considering Edwards is a top-five ranked fighter at 170lbs. This is a huge fight in the UFC welterweight division so expect both men to put on a show come May 15.

Who do you think wins this welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz?