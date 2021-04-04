Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee get into heated verbal exchange at Bellator 255 (Video)

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull and No. 1 contender AJ McKee got into a heated verbal exchange following Bellator 255.

Pitbull finished Emmanuel Sanchez on Friday in the main event of Bellator 255 to advance to the finals of the Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix. The Brazilian is the reigning and defending Bellator featherweight champion — not to mention the Bellator lightweight champion — and he will put his belt on the line once again in the finals against McKee, the top prospect who is the son of former UFC fighter Antonio McKee. The younger McKee looked absolutely sensational on his way to the finals and the undefeated fighter is arguably Pitbull’s toughest test to date. This should be an incredible finale at 145lbs.

With Pitbull and McKee now set to officially meet inside the Octagon, the pair faced off inside the cage following the conclusion of Bellator 255. One of the things that Bellator does really well is having the two fighters meet up in the center of the cage to talk smack to each other once a tournament final is official, and this face-off was no different.

Lot of good featherweights in that Bellator tourney when it started … but this is the one we wanted guys. pic.twitter.com/eXhXfdPlS6 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 3, 2021

Pitbull and McKee might not be household names to casual MMA fans, but hardcore fans and those who watch Bellator both know these are two of the finest featherweights in the world. Pitbull has proven for years that he is one of the most underrated fighters in MMA as he keeps on winning and yet doesn’t get much credit for it from the average fan. However, the double champion has proven himself time and time again to be a stud at this level of the sport. As for McKee, he has looked phenomenal ever since making his MMA debut several years ago, going undefeated and making it to a Bellator 145lbs title shot.

Who do you think wins, Patricio Pitbull or AJ McKee?