UFC 262: Chandler vs. Oliveira is absolutely stacked following addition of Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

UFC 262 is looking like one of the most stacked cards of the year – especially after the addition of Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards.

The news broke overnight that Diaz will be returning to the Octagon in order to face Edwards in what could, essentially, be a No. 1 contender fight. Diaz probably wouldn’t have earned the right to call himself that just based on one win alone, but that’s the nature of his unique position and star power.

On the flip side, Edwards has a chance to really make a name for himself in the eyes of the fans by laying down a big marker. But, as we’ve already said, that isn’t going to be the only big fight that takes place at UFC 262.

#UFC262 lineup = 🔥 Chandler vs. Oliveira

Diaz vs. Edwards

Dariush vs. Ferguson

Barboza vs. Burgos

Hermansson vs. Shahbazyan

Araujo vs. Chookagian

Lee vs. Shevchenko

Perez vs. Schnell

Jacare vs. Muniz

Pickett vs. Wright

Alvarez vs. Giagos

Alves vs. Ismagulov

Cachoeira vs. Mazany — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 31, 2021

Some of the fights on this card are absolutely insane and while some are worried about it taking place in Houston, given the judging issues we saw in Texas at UFC 247, the fights themselves have the potential to be huge.

Chandler vs Oliveira alone is going to be worth the price of admission but when you then factor in the return of Tony Ferguson, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz, the intensity ramps up even further.

Diaz himself has already bigged up the idea that he’s the real main event of the evening, but even with him being in the co-main, it feels like an incredibly big deal given that it’ll be the first non-title co-main event in UFC history to be contested over five rounds.

Edwards is coming to make a name for himself off the back of Diaz and even just being in there with him is going to raise his stock in a big way.

Can Nate Diaz turn back the clock and cause Leon Edwards some real problems at UFC 262? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!