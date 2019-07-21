Leon Edwards issues statement following win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC San Antonio

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards picked up the biggest win of his MMA career on Saturday night when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC San Antonio. After the victory, the Brit took to Twitter to release a statement to his fans.

Thank you San Antonio! Keep doubting me and I will continue to show you my level. Respect to RDA he’s a legend of this sport. We came saw and conquered 🇯🇲 🇬🇧 #pathtochampionship #strapseason pic.twitter.com/xwRiVyqJum — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 21, 2019

With the win over dos Anjos, Edwards extended his winning streak to eight straight fights. He now has a 10-2 overall record inside the Octagon, and defeating a respected veteran like dos Anjos should push Edwards into the top-five in the UFC welterweight division. At just 27 years of age, Edwards is in his prime and should be a top-ranked fighter at 170lbs for many years to come.

Following the win, Edwards took the time to call out Jorge Masvidal. The two got into a backstage brawl back at UFC London earlier this year and Edwards has a bone to pick with Masvidal. This would be a true grudge match if it ever happened, but with Masvidal knocking out Ben Askren in just five seconds at UFC 239, it seems likely that Edwards will have to fight someone else as Masvidal is likely to get a title shot against Kamaru Usman. Ironically, Usman was the last man to beat Edwards back in 2015.

For now, though, Edwards will bask in glory after defeating a former champion in the form of dos Anjos. This was the kind of big-name victory that Edwards needed to break through from pretender to contender, and it’s the kind of win that will set him up for a huge fight the next time we see him inside the cage.

Where would you rank Leon Edwards in the UFC welterweight division after beating RDA?