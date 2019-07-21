UFC San Antonio Results: Leon Edwards defeats Rafael dos Anjos (Highlights)

A key welterweight fight between perennial division contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards headlines tonight’s UFC San Antonio event.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (29-11 MMA) was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC event in Rochester, where he scored a submission victory over Kevin Lee. ‘RDA’ has gone 4-2 since making the move up to welterweight.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards (17-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Gunnar Nelson.

Round one begins and Leon Edwards takes the center of the octagon. ‘RDA’ throws a body kick that misses. Edwards leaps in with a punch that dos Anjos avoids. Edwards shoots in and scores an early takedown. He begins working from full guard. The former lightweight champion is doing a good job of defending. Edwards passes to half guard and prevents ‘RDA’ from scrambling back to his feet. Dos Anjos looks for a heal hook. Nothing there. Edwards continues to work from half guard. He lands a short left hand and then another. Rafael with an elbow from off of his back. He scrambles and gets back up to his feet. Edwards is on his back but the Brazilian won’t allow the fight to hit the ground. ‘RDA’ breaks free and lands a right. He pushes Edwards against the cage and looks for an elbow. Edwards breaks free and lands a left. Rafael goes to the body with a jab. Leon replies with a nice short elbow. A good low kick lands for dos Anjos. Edwards charges in and pushes the Brazilian against the cage. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC San Antonio main event begins and Rafael dos Anjos fires off a low kick. He presses forward a wings a right hand. Edwards responds with a right hook over the top. ‘RDA’ continues to press and rips a shot to the body. He follows that up with a low kick. Edwards replies with a left hand. He shoots in for a takedown but Rafael dos Anjos does a good job of defending. The fighters battle in the clinch and then break. ‘RDA’ lands a low kick. Leon Edwards replies with a left elbow. He goes high with a kick. Rafael replies with a body kick and then shoots in for a takedown. Edwards sprawls nicely and keeps the fight standing. Rafael with a left hand. Edwards with another left elbow. That appears to have split dos Anjos open. The Brazilian lands a nasty low kick and then shoots in and scores a takedown. He immediately moves to half guard and begins working some big elbows. ‘RDA’ works some elbows to the body. Leon Edwards attempts to scramble and does. He is back to his feet. Leon with a good low kick followed by a jab. ‘RDA’ lands a jab and then a low kick of his own. Big right hand over the top from dos Anjos. Edwards with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Rafael dos Anjos lands a nice straight right up the middle. He lands a low kick and then another. Edwards fire back with one of his own. He attempts a question mark kick but ‘RDA’ is wise to it and shoots in for a takedown. The fighters battle against the cage. ‘RDA’ backs off and eats a low kick. Leon Edwards with a nice left hand. He is getting off with his shots now. Rafael fires off a left hand but eats an elbow in return. Leon continues to land, this time with a jab. ‘RDA’ shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. Edwards switches their position and presses dos Anjos against the cage. Dos Anjos has a nasty cut over his right eye. That was likely from one of those aforementioned Edwards elbows. Leon is working the body from this position. The referee steps in and breaks up the fighters. Edwards with an uppercut, dos Anjos replies with a right hand. The Brazilian shoots in for a takedown but again it is not there. Ten seconds remain. Edwards breaks and lands a left. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC San Antonio main event begins and ‘RDA’ is likely down at least one round on the judges scorecards. He lands a hard kick to the body of Edwards. Leon with a pair of jabs that keep Rafael at bay. He throws a right hook that partially connects. Dos Anjos continues to press forward and lands a low kick. Edwards replies with one of his own. ‘RDA’ wings a left hook that misses. He follows that up with a hook to the body. Leon Edwards with pressure now. He lands an uppercut and then misses with a right. ‘RDA’ leaps in with a superman punch that falls short. Edwards eats a right hand to land another elbow. Rafael got the better of that exchange. Dos Anjos with a flying knee attempt. Edwards avoids and takes him down. He immediately attempts to move to side control. ‘RDA’ scrambles and gets back up to his feet. Edwards keeps his opponent pressed against the cage and lands a knee and then a left. ‘RDA’ returns fire and the horn sounds to end round four.

Round five begins and Rafael dos Anjos immediately shoots in for a takedown. Leon Edwards does a good job of defending and the fighters battle from the clinch. ‘RDA’ breaks free and looks to head hunt. He wings a left hook over the top but Edwards sees it and ducks under. Leon shoots in and pushes Rafael against the cage. ‘RDA’ uses a Kimura attempt to break free. Dos Anjos with a low kick. Leon Edwards counters with a left hand. Rafael continues to push forward. He throws a right hand that just misses. Continuous pressure from the Brazilian. He swings some heavy leather. Edwards is circling now. He knows he is up on the scorecards. ‘RDA’ with a hard body kick. ‘Rocky’ pushes him against the cage and looks to drag him to the floor. Rafael scrambles free and throws one last flying knee only to get taken down.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Leon Edwards def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision

Who do you think Leon Edwards should fight next following his victory over Rafael dos Anjos at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 20, 2019