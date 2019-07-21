Manny Pacquiao hands Keith Thurman his first career loss (Highlights)

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao returned to the squared circle this evening to challenge undefeated welterweight champion Keith Thurman for his WBA title.

The now 40-year-old Filipino Icon, Pacquiao (61-7-2), wass coming off a pair of dominant victories over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner. ‘Pacman’ is the only fighter in boxing history to hold title in eight different weight classes, and was looking to add to that list when he squared off with Thurman this evening.

Keith Thurman (29-0) was last seen in action in January where he defeated Josesito Lopez via majority decision. That fight, which was considered to be a poor perfomance from Thurman, left many questions that were later answered in tonight’s fight with Pacquiao.

Despite being ten years his elder, Manny Pacquiao was seemingly able to get the better of Keith Thurman for a good portion of tonight’s fight.

The Filipino legend even dropped Thurman during tonight’s highly anticipated contest, see that below.

Pacquiao at age 40 drops the undefeated Thurman in the 1st Round. #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/nQTN4e7AOI — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) July 21, 2019

In the end, one judge managed to score the fight for Thurman, but thankfully the other two got it right and Manny Pacquiao was announced the winner and new WBA welterweight champion.

Official decision: Manny Pacquiao def. Keith Thurman via split-decision (115-112, 113-114, 115-112)

Who would you like to see Manny Pacquiao fight next following his victory over Keith Thurman this evening in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 21, 2019