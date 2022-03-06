Khamzat Chimaev was not impressed by tonight’s UFC 272 main event

Khamzat Chimaev was not impressed by the performances of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in tonight’s UFC 272 main event.

The former friends turned bitter enemies, Covington and Masvidal, squared off in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

It was a highly anticipated matchup with the winner remaining in title contention at 170lbs.

Both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal had entered the contest with hopes of rebounding from their recent losses to reigning UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

Khamzat Chimaev, who is scheduled to face former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, was in attendance this evening and had previously shared his desire to fight tonight’s main event winner.

“After beating Burns, hopefully, I will fight the winner of Masvidal-Covington, because it seems like Usman has a hand injury and needs time to recover. I hope he will recover soon. I am waiting for this guy, too. Looking forward to fighting him. But for now I think the winner of our fight with Gilbert will fight the winner of Masvidal-Covington for the interim title or just the No. 1 contender spot.”

However, after Colby Covington went on to outpoint Jorge Masvidal with a five-round drubbing this evening, ‘Borz’ wasn’t exactly screaming to fight the winner. Instead, the UFC’s hottest commodity voiced his displeasure with the fight calling it “bullshit”.

Bullshit fight 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 6, 2022

“Bullshit fight 🤦🏻‍♂️” – Chimaev shared following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 272 main event.

Chimaev’s tweet was quickly shared by Dustin Poirier, who Colby Covington called out during his post-fight victory speech.

It will be interesting to see who the UFC plans on matching ‘Chaos’ up with next and if Khamzat Chimaev is still interested in fight Colby following tonight’s win.

How do you think a Chimaev vs. Covington fight would play out? Share your thoughts in the comment section.