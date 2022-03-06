UFC 272 Bonus Report: Maryna Moroz earns ‘POTN’ for submitting Mariya Agapova

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 272 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal.

The highly anticipated welterweight main event resulted in a twenty-five minute battle. Covington was able to utilize his strong wrestling to control a large portion of the rounds on the ground. However, in round four Jorge Masvidal connected with a right hand that momentarily dropped ‘Chaos’. Unfortunately for fans of ‘Gamebred’ that success was short lived as Covington recovered and proceeded to go on to dominate round five. After five hard-fought rounds Colby got the win.

The co-main event of UFC 272 saw Rafael dos Anjos take on Renato Moicano in a 160lbs catchweight contest. ‘RDA’ was able to dominate the opening four rounds of the fight, nearly earning a finish in round three. However, Moicano showed unbelievable heart to come back and arguably win round five. Despite his late surge heroics, Renato ultimately suffered a lopsided decision loss to Dos Anjos.

The rest of tonight’s fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 272 event, promotional officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 272 headliner. ‘Chaos’ won the bout by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Maryna Moroz picked up an extra $50k for her stunning second round submission victory over Mariya Agapova on today’s prelims.

Performance of the night: Kevin Holland earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Alex Oliveira.

