Renato Moicano issues statement following war with Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272

Renato Moicano has issued a statement following his war with Rafael dos Anjos in tonight’s UFC 272 co-main event.

Moicano (16-5-1 MMA) stepped on short notice to replace Rafael Fiziev against Rafael dos Anjos (31-13 MMA) in a 160lbs catchweight contest this evening.

Renato had most recently competed at last month’s UFC 271 pay-per-view event, where he scored a second round submission victory over Alex Hernandez.

Dos Anjos, meanwhile, was returning for the first time since November of 2020, where he had scored a split decision victory over Paul Felder.

The bout proved to be a dominant showing for the former UFC lightweight champion in Rafael dos Anjos. ‘RDA’ was able to get the better of Moicano throughout the opening four rounds. However, in round five Renato Moicano showed off his incredible heart and took the fight to Dos Anjos. It was a wild final five minutes but not enough to sway the judges decision.

Official UFC 272 Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, Moicano took to Instagram where he provided the following update for fight fans.

“No excuses, thanks Rafael dos Anjos and @ufc for this opportunity. This defeat doesn’t define me. I’m not a loser, because I lost. And I’m not a winner when I win. I’m victorious in life, the way I handle myself with my family and my team. Thanks God, this is a great time to be alive. Never forget, I’m always chasing the BIG MONEY PORRA!”

