Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns slated for UFC 273 in Jacksonville

Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns is in the works for UFC 273 at the Vystar Veteran’s Memorial in Jacksonville, Florida on April 9th, 2022.

Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) is coming off a first round victory over Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) at UFC 267 back in October 2021. Prior to that, Khamzat scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (34-14 MMA) in September of 2020.

Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) is coming off a victory over Stephen Thompson (16-6 MMA) at UFC 264 in July 2021. Prior to that, Burns was defeated by Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 in February 2021 by KO in the 3rd round.

Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter to advise:

“Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns is in the works for UFC 273 in Jacksonville on April 9 per Dana White.”

If Khamzat Chimaev could defeat Gilbert Burns he would be in prime position for a future title shot against reigning division champion Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA). However, if “Durinho” could finish ‘Borz’, he too would have a case for a second fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

UFC 273 is headlined a men’s featherweight title fight featuring The Korean Zombie challenging reigning division champion Alex Volkanovski. The co-main event showcases a men’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

