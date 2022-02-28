Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz blasts Vladimir Putin for invading her home country of Ukraine: “F**k you b*tch!”

Maryna Moroz, is a Ukrainian professional mixed martial artist who signed with the UFC, and competes in the women’s flyweight division. Moroz, 30, also is a boxing coach for the Ukrainian Olympic women’s boxing team.

‘TMZ Sports‘ spoke with Maryna Moroz about what is happening in her homeland and she had a direct message for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin:

“F**k you, bitch! I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!”

Moroz went on to comment:

“It’s hard time for Ukraine. I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine, and I want to say we don’t want war. I worry about my family right now.”

In speaking about her family back home, the fighter said:

“My dad makes home grenades.”

Maryna Moroz was born in Vilnohirsk, Ukraine back in 1991. With the Russians threatening the independence of the Ukraine, Maryna is very concerned about what is happening in her homeland.

Moroz (10-3 MMA) meets up with Mariya Agapova (10-2 MMA) this Saturday, March 5th at UFC 272.

In speaking about her upcoming fight, Moroz stated:

“I will be fighting and I show that Ukraine people are strong, and my flag will be in the Octagon.”

Maryna Moroz ‘Iron Lady’ has joined a long list of athletes who have spoken openly about their condemnation for Vladimir Putin, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk and the Klitschko brothers.

Will you be watching Maryna Moroz take on Mariya Agapova (10-2 MMA) this Saturday, March 5th at UFC 272? Who do you think will prove the victor? Share your predictions in the comment section below.