Sam Alvey announces UFC is giving him one more fight: “UFC didn’t cut me”

Sam Alvey is getting one more fight.

Alvey, who is 0-7-1 in his last eight UFC fights, announced on his YouTube channel that the UFC is giving him one more fight. He has one fight left on his deal and the promotion said they enjoy working with him so they are letting him fight out that agreement.

“I’m not cut, I get at least one more fight with the UFC, my contract is one more fight. UFC didn’t cut me. We are sitting in this truck actually, I’m sitting in the passenger seat my wife in the driver’s seat and she’s not talking,” Alvey said on his YouTube channel. “I’m freaking out a little bit on the phone (with the UFC), trying to keep it together on the phone. Thank you. I manage to sputter out thank you, they said they are going to let me finish my contract, I have one fight left on it, you let us know when you are looking for it. We have all been talking, Mick, Shelby, Dana anyone that is involved. We had a conversation and you’ve been very good to the sport and to us and we are going to let you fight out your contract.”

Sam Alvey (33-17-1 and one No Contest) is riding an eight-fight winless streak and hasn’t won a fight since June of 2018 when he beat Gian Villante by decision. During this skid, he has lost to the likes of Jimmy Crute, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Brendan Allen, and Julian Marquez. Although he hasn’t won a fight in eight fights, he does have two split decision losses to Ryan Spann and Wellington Turman and a draw to Da Un Jung. When and who Alvey fights in his next appearance has not been reported yet.

