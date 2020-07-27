Shogun Rua wants rematch with Paul Craig

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and MMA legend Shogun Rua is interested in a rematch with Scottish contender Paul Craig.

Shogun competed in the co-main event of last Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 3 card, defeating fellow Brazilian legend Antonio Rogerio Nogeuira by split decision. The bout, which marked the third time the pair met, also served as the final fight of Nogeuira’s career.

“I accepted this fight because I knew it would be important for my legacy if I was going to win,” Shogun told the assembled media after the fight (via MMA Junkie). “I’m very happy for finishing the career of Nogueira here for his final fight. He’s a very top guy and a very top fighter. I respect him, and I’m very happy for this moment.”

From here, Shogun isn’t sure who he’ll fight next. His first priority is returning to his native Brazil and enjoying a bit of down time.

“I (want to) go back to Brazil now and see my family,” Rua said. “I (want to) relax and talk to my manager, Eduardo (Alonso), for my next fight. … I don’t think about any fight right now.”

While Shogun is keen for a bit of time off, there is one fight that interests him: a rematch with Scotland’s Craig, who he battled to a draw in November of 2019.

“This is a good option. I want this fight, too,” Shogun said. “I want this fight, too. I think (we can do) this fight one more time.”

Like Shogun, Craig competed on the UFC Fight Island 3 card. The Scotsman defeated Gadzhimurad Antigulov with a first-round triangle choke on the event’s main card.

Does a rematch between Paul Craig and Shogun Rua interest you?