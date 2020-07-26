Dana White plotting another quick turnaround for “special” Khamzat Chimaev

UFC President Dana White is very impressed by Sweden’s Khamzat Chimaev, and is hoping to get the undefeated welterweight prospect back into the Octagon soon.

Chimaev competed on last night’s UFC on ESPN 14 card, wiping out the debuting former BAMMA champion Rhys McKee inside the first round. Amazingly, Chimaev made his own UFC debut just 10 days’ earlier, submitting John Phillips in the first round of a middleweight fight on July 15.

Having kickstarted his UFC career with two first-round finishes in quick succession, Chimaev has already earned the adulation of White.

Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, White labelled Chimaev “special” and divulged that he hopes to have him fight again on August 15 in Las Vegas.

Just spoke to @danawhite and he said @KChimaev “is special” and wants to fight again on Aug. 15 at #UFC252. He said he’ll make that happen. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 26, 2020

With his first two Octagon wins, Chimaev, who trains alongside Alexander Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi at Allstars Training Centre in Stockholm, is now a perfect 8-0 as a professional mixed martial artist.

Evidently, White is keen to introduce this new super prospect to the masses by giving him a place on the stacked UFC 252 card.

UFC 252 will be headlined by a heavyweight championship rematch between champ Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier, who are tied 1-1 across their two previous fights. The card will also feature appearances from Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and another massively hyped prospect in Sean O’Malley. The will already have a lot of eyes on it, and adding Khamzat Chimaev to the bill will only add more hype.

