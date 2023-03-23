Jorge Masvidal vows he will fight Colby Covington again before closing the book on his MMA career: “I’m gonna f**kng take his soul”

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has vowed to fight Colby Covington again before he decides to retire from mixed martial arts.

Last year at UFC 272, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally settled their feud on the big stage. The two had previously been best friends but over time, their relationship deteriorated in a big way.

While Masvidal had a few nice moments during the fight itself, which included dropping Covington, he was ultimately dominated and beaten via decision.

Following an alleged incident at a Miami steakhouse, both men have gone in different directions since that event. Covington is going after the UFC welterweight title, whereas Masvidal has another score to settle – this time with Gilbert Burns.

During a recent chat with Joe Rogan, however, ‘Gamebred’ made it clear that he isn’t done with ‘Chaos’ just yet.

“As soon as Colby made money, what did he do? Didn’t pay my coach,” Masvidal said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “Since then, I was like, ‘Bro, I want to f—king take a bat to his f—king neck.’ And my coach is like, ‘Don’t do it, bro. You’ll fight him, and that’s how you’ll get him for both of us.

“I didn’t get him that time [we fought], but I promise you before my career’s over I’m gonna f—king murder Colby in the cage. Legally,” he added. “Allegedly a lot of things happened [illegally], bro. I don’t know they’re saying a lot of things, but it’s all allegedly, cous. S—t, man. I don’t know what they’re talking about, man. But legally, in the cage, in the UFC, I’m gonna f—king snatch his soul one way or another.”

Masvidal warns Covington

“I wanted to f—king kill him, I wanted to hurt him,” Masvidal said of his fight with Covington. “It just wasn’t the best version of me. In this sport, it’s what I love about it, what happened happened, and everything else is bulls—t, right? So, until we fight again, nobody will get to see that better version of me. But I promise you, before I close this chapter in my life in MMA, I will have competed against this guy [again] and I’m gonna f—king take his soul. I just know it after being those five rounds in there with him and that was the best that he had and I was nowhere near my best at that time for different reasons, I know I could f—king end this guy.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

