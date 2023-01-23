UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira takes aim at Khamzat Chimaev: “He’s running from his own weight class”

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has taken aim at welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

‘Poatan’ had challenged ‘Borz’ to a fight at light heavyweight late last year.

Pereira (7-1 MMA) most recently defeated Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) via TKO stripping him of the middleweight title at UFC 281 last November.

The undefeated Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) last September at UFC 279.

While Chimaev, 28, has made his intentions clear – he wants to become the first three weight champion in UFC history, Pereira believes that ‘he’s running from his own weight class’.

It was during a recent interview with ‘InsideFighting’ that Pereira shared his thoughts on Chimaev (h/t MMANews):

“Well, he (Chimaev) mentioned a title defense. But it was right after my last fight, so I think it was kinda impossible. I called him out for a light heavyweight title fight, but I wasn’t in a position to do either. I called him out anyway just to see if he was up to it… I knew he didn’t want the fight.”

Continuing to speak about Chimaev’s inactivity at welterweight, Alex Pereira said:

“A little while ago, he talked about fighting at middleweight and also at light heavyweight. So he’s in the lower weight class (welterweight). But in his weight class, when he’s maybe already the next title challenger, it’s kinda like there are no plans for him to fight… He doesn’t want to, because if he loses, like everyone can, if he loses in his own weight class, it ends all the noise he’s making… So he’s running from his own weight class because he’s the next title challenger.” (translation via ‘InsideFighting’)

As for what is next for the 35-year-old current champion Pereira, many believe he will face a rematch with Israel Adesanya for middleweight gold.

What do you think of Alex Pereira’s comments about ‘The Chechan Crusher’? Do you believe he’s running from his own weight class? Who would you like to see Chimaev fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!