Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely massive in latest social media post (Photo)

At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight.

The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.

Chimaev’s waits in the wings for his next fight announcement, which is currently up in the air. In typical Chimaev fashion, he’s called out multiple fighters on the roster, including middleweight champion Alex Pereira and Gilbert Burns. Burns, a former opponent of Chimaev, commented on the photo he posted on Instagram.

Khamzat Chimaev wants to Gilbert Burns at UFC 283

The 28-year-old last fought at UFC, where he rag-dolled Kevin Holland, submitting him in the first round. Chimaev was downgraded to the co-main event after failing to make weight ahead of his bout with Diaz. He wanted to remain active, so he made a solid call-out to rematch Burns in Brazil at UFC 283.

Chimaev and Burns put on a fight-of-the-year contender earlier in the year at UFC 273. Both men traded bombs back and forth over three-rounds, with Chimaev edging the unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. It was the first time the All-Stars representative had faced any struggle inside the Octagon. Clearly, Chimaev wants to run it back and put a stamp on the fight in the second meeting.

The UFC makes its return to Brazil for the first time since the global pandemic. UFC 283 will take place in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21, 2023. As it stands, Deiveson Figueredo and Brandon Moreno will headline the event for flyweight gold. There are 11 bouts lined up for Jan.21, but adding Chimaev and Burns would certainly increase the PPV numbers.

