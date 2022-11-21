Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”

Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.

Nurmagomedov rustled the Irishman’s feathers after using a famous quote that he once voiced to the world: “I hear long time ago when one guy was talking about ‘We’re here to take over.’ But we here to take over.” Nurmagomedov commented about his fighter’s recent accomplishments.

Conor McGregor fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor didn’t take it kindly and responded on Twitter:

Conor McGregor has some fresh words for Khabib Nurmagomedov 👀 pic.twitter.com/cMArWbV22O — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 21, 2022

“I fight on! Your fathers plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God”

Nurmagomedov insisted he has no intention of returning to the cage, and is happy on the side-lines guiding the up-and-coming talent.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor had one of the most intense rivalries in the sports history. The undefeated Russian submitted McGregor at UFC 229 in the fourth round. The bad blood wasn’t quite finished after the fight. Following the tap of McGregor, Nurmagomedov proceeded to jump over the cage and dive at Dillon Danis, a teammate of McGregor’s at the time.

It’s almost guaranteed the pair will never see eye to eye and will continue throwing jabs at one another until the breaks fall off.

Watch Nurmagomedov address a number of topics in his public speaking event below.