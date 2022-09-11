UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-7 MMA) enters tonight’s co-headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Tim Means back in June. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC 279 co-main event begins and Khamzat Chimaev comes forward aggressively. He dives in on a takedown and gets it. A wild scramble leads to another takedown from Chimaev. ‘Borz’ looking for submissions now. Holland is talking to him. Chimaev transitions and sinks in a choke and this one is all over. Wow!

DOMINATION FROM THE SECONDS INTO THE FIGHT 😱 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/LAnAhymZGq — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV IS A MONSTER! pic.twitter.com/wd7OZZPYnc — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 11, 2022

Official UFC 279 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission in Round 1

