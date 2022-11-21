Ben Askren says it is “obvious” that Jorge Masvidal is ducking Gilbert Burns: “Obviously he is declining”

Ben Askren believes that Jorge Masvidal is ducking Gilbert Burns due to an ongoing decline in his abilities.

Back in 2019, Jorge Masvidal was the biggest thing going in mixed martial arts. With Conor McGregor being on the shelf and Khabib Nurmagomedov only fighting once, Masvidal stepped up to the plate with three fights in an incredible twelve-month period.

He beat Darren Till and Nate Diaz, but his most notable triumph came over Ben Askren.

With just five seconds gone in the contest, Masvidal landed a vicious flying knee and knocked Askren out cold.

In the present day, however, he’s coming off the back of three straight losses.

‘Gamebred’ has been heavily linked with a match-up against Gilbert Burns. According to ‘Durinho’, however, Jorge has been ducking him.

In the wake of Masvidal’s rebuttal, Askren has hit out at his former rival.

Let’s be real, Gilbert is a terrible fight for Jorge. Obviously he is declining https://t.co/HBt2jUkMKG — Funky (@Benaskren) November 17, 2022

“Let’s be real, Gilbert is a terrible fight for Jorge. Obviously he is declining”

Jorge Masvidal is in his late 30s and as an assumption, it’s not outrageous to think his best days are behind him. That’s especially noteworthy given the kind of form Gilbert Burns has shown in this latest run of his MMA career.

Askren goes after Masvidal

Ben Askren, as we all know, no longer competes in the sport. He instead focuses his attention on coaching and, predominantly, the world of wrestling.

We’re unlikely to see a rematch between the pair but this confirms one thing – these men are forever going to be intertwined in their careers, and probably lives.

