Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Abubakar following loss at UFC Moscow

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent his cousin Abubakar a message following his loss at UFC Moscow.

Abubakar was making his Octagon debut at today’s event in a welterweight bout with David Zawada.

Unfortunately for the former WSOF and PFL standout, things did not go his way this evening against Zawada, as he was ultimately submitted in the very first round (see that here).

Following his cousins disappointing setback, which sadly occurred on home soil, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram with the following message for his “brother”.

“You never know Brother, everything from God.” Khabib said via Google Translate. “Keep on. You never know what lies ahead, but men are different in that they are tested with dignity. Everything from the Almighty, in this life there are things more serious Brother. You never know Brother, everything from God.”

Unfortunately for Abubakar, his cousin Khabib was not the only UFC fighter to chime in on his loss.

Khabib’s bitter rival Conor McGregor took to Twitter with a barrage of insults following the Russians loss (see that here).

Conor McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had previously submitted the Irishman at UFC 229.

However, ‘The Eagle’ recently stated ‘Mystic Mac’ will require ten wins in a row before he grants him a rematch.

Nurmagomedov is expected to put his lightweight title on the line against former interim title holder Tony Ferguson early in 2020, either in Las Vegas (March) or New York (April).

As for McGregor, the former two division UFC champion is expected to return to action on January 18, potentially against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

What do you think of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s message to Abubakar after UFC Moscow? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom November 10, 2019