Zabit Magomedsharipov will square off with fellow featherweight contender in the main event of UFC Moscow.

‘ZaBeast’ will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision at March’s UFC 235 event.

Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2017, Magomedsharipov has gone a perfect 5-0 which includes three submission wins.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar mad a statement in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 238, defeating former title challenger Ricardo Lamas by way of first round TKO. The win marked Kattar’s second in a row, as he had previously defeated Chris Fishgold by first round TKO.

Since joining the UFC in July of 2017, Kattar has gone 4-1, with three of his four victories coming by way of TKO.

The co-main event of UFC Moscow will feature a heavyweight contest between former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov and former NFL star Greg Hardy.

Volkov (30-7 MMA) was seemingly eleven seconds away from a UFC heavyweight title shot before being knocked out by Derrick Lewis in his most recent effort at UFC 229. Prior to the shocking setback, the Russian standout had strung together a six-fight win streak which included victories over Fabricio Werdum, Stefan Struve and Roy Nelson.

As for Greg Hardy, ‘The Prince of War’ will be making a quick turnaround after fight Ben Sosoli last month in Boston. That fight was originally ruled a decision victory for Hardy, but was later overturned to a no-contest due to Hardy’s use of an inhaler between rounds two and three.

Greg Hardy has gone 2-1 with 1 no-contest since joining the UFC earlier this year.

Get all of today’s UFC Moscow results and highlights below:

UFC Moscow: Zabit vs Kattar, Main card

Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs Greg Hardy

Welterweight: Zelim Imadaev vs Danny Roberts

Light heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs Ed Herman

Welterweight: Ramazan Emeev vs Rocco Martin

Light heavyweight: Shamil Gamzatov vs Klidson Abreu

UFC Moscow: Zabit vs Kattar, Preliminary card

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs Dalcas Lungiambula

Welterweight: Rustam Khabilov vs Sergey Khandozhko

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs Karl Roberson

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs David Zawada

Women’s bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs Pannie Kianzad

Bantamweight: Grigorii Popov vs Davey Grant

Who are you picking to win today’s Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar UFC Moscow main event? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!